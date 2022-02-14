You'll be able to use some basic text styles when Twitter Articles launches

Twitter Articles will allow for some basic text formatting and styling when the long-form text feature launches, according to a new report.

Articles will allow people to post longer text to Twitter than the current tweet limit allows and while the company hasn't officially shared the details just yet, engineer Nima Owji has been poking around under the hood. According to their findings, article writers will be able to make use of some basic formatting options including bold text, underlining, and more.

Text formatting that Articles will support includes:

Bold

Code

Italic

Strike-Through

Underline

Articles will allow people to post longer content to Twitter although little is known beyond that at the time of writing.

Owji also noted in a reply that Articles appear in a tabbed view in their current state, although that could well change before the feature is released to the public. There is also currently no telling when that will actually be, although Twitter did say in a recent report that it would be able to share more information soon.

In terms of mobile, people will surely need to be required to use the official Twitter app to see and write Articles, a shame considering it isn't the best iPhone app for using the rest of the social network.