Your iPhone can look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing with these icons

There's been a big explosion in the number of people customizing their iPhone Home screens of late thanks to changes made in iOS 14. That's led to a growing market in super awesome custom icons and whatnot. So, obviously, someone made icons based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Not just any icons, either. These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone!

acnh nookphone icons extension pack! 🌻

hi friends! i've made a new round of nookphone inspired icons for both ios and android!



+ a bonus night time mode wallpaper c:



available now! https://t.co/lcuduqQ1Ek#acnh #animalcrossing #ios14homescreen #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/YIdSjbiAsL — gen ̖́ - @ ginkgo island ★彡 (@okpng) September 19, 2020

We've already run through how to take advantage of icons like these so all you need to do is pick up some icons and go to town. You can grab these icons up for $1 or more – a bargain in anyone's book!

When you've got NookPhone icons, why not wrap your iPhone in an Animal Crossing case as well?