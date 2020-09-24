Your iPhone can look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing with these icons

What you need to know
- People everywhere are creating gorgeous, customized Home screens.
- A market for stunning icons has popped up, too.
- These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
There's been a big explosion in the number of people customizing their iPhone Home screens of late thanks to changes made in iOS 14. That's led to a growing market in super awesome custom icons and whatnot. So, obviously, someone made icons based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Not just any icons, either. These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone!
We've already run through how to take advantage of icons like these so all you need to do is pick up some icons and go to town. You can grab these icons up for $1 or more – a bargain in anyone's book!
When you've got NookPhone icons, why not wrap your iPhone in an Animal Crossing case as well?
A relaxing getaway
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Build, craft, relax
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island. Start with a tent and upgrade to a house, customize it to your liking, make friends with the villagers, and play with your friends.
