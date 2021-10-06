Apple's new iPad mini is at the center of more display complaints with users pointing to strange distortion problems when it is tapped. This comes after reports of jelly scrolling that seems to only be an issue if you use your iPad through a slow motion lens.

The latest issue, posted to a growing Reddit thread, includes a video showing the phenomenon in action. The user taps on the screen and odd distortions appear — although not where the tap is actually made. The issue seems likely to appear more prominently when a tap and hold gesture is performed, like when moving objects around the screen.

The problem is more prominent in dark mode. Worryingly, a replacement iPad mini was no better.