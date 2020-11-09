YouTube has today updated its iPhone app to add support for Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup. That means that all four new handsets now support HDR video for the first time.

While YouTube has offered HDR support for iPhones since the arrival of iPhone X, the app does require an update every time a new device is released. That's less than ideal but, thankfully, YouTube seems to be pretty on the ball and gets the updates out relatively quickly. It did take a few weeks last year, though.

The newly updated YouTube is available as a free download from the App Store right now. Not that you'd know what to expect from the release notes!

Fixed bugs, improved performance, explored the edges of the known universe.

Apple released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro a couple of weeks ago, while iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale this coming Friday, too.