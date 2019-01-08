A keyboard case for your iPad or iPad Pro is great to have around and makes typing on your tablet way more convenient. ZAGG has been making cases, screen protectors, and other accesses for Apple products for years and today the company showed off a new line of keyboard cases for iPad and iPad Pro models. Here's a quick breakdown of the new products!

This slim and lightweight case makes carrying around your iPad or iPad Pro a breeze, and because it covers both the front and back of the tablet, you can rest easy knowing it's protected.

The real star of the Slim Book Go is the keyboard which is not only detachable but also backlight, making it easier to see in the dim light of your favorite coffee shop. Plus, it can be paired to two devices at once, making it perfect for typing on multiple devices.

The built-in stand allows you to have multiple viewing angles, and an Apple Pencil holder, so you never have to worry about losing it.

The Slim Book Go is available for the 9.7-inch iPad right now for $99.99, but the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro versions will be coming this spring and will reportedly cost $99.99 and $129.99 respectively.

