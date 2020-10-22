What you need to know
- Zagg has launched two new keyboard cases and a stylus for the iPad.
- The new Pro Keys is a backlit, magnetic keyboard case for the iPad and iPad Air.
- The Pro Stylus is a USB-C charging stylus that comes close to half the price of the Apple Pencil.
In a press release, Zagg has announced a couple of new iPad keyboard cases and a new stylus built for the new iPads. The new keyboard cases are designed to work with the 7th and 8th generation iPad, the 3rd generation iPad Air, as well as the new 4th generation iPad Air.
Patrick Keenan, vice president, global product for ZAGG Brands, says that the new lineup was built for the mobile lifestyle that many of us now live.
"We aim to deliver quality keyboards and accessories that enhance our customers' mobile lifestyles. The new Pro Keys keyboard is the ultimate productivity tool at a price that makes sense. And the Messenger Folio 2 is a straightforward, practical keyboard packed with functionality. With the employee experience looking so differently today, the new ZAGG lineup features the perfect tools to help users be more productive and efficient from anywhere."
Zagg Pro Keys
The Zagg Pro Keys case, which works with the 7th and 8th generation iPad, features a newly designed backlit keyboard as well as a case that magnetically attaches to the keyboard. It also features a place to store your Apple Pencil and multi-device pairing so you could switch the keyboard between your iPad and iPhone for more use cases. The full specs are listed below:
- Detachable keyboard and case to accommodate different uses and environments.
- New Pro keyframe with optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes.
- Lightweight design that fits easily in your bag.
- Holder for Apple Pencil.
- Durable, protective case that provides 6.6 feet of drop protection1.
- Multi-device pairing so you can toggle between two devices.
- Forward-facing speaker points that direct the sound towards the user.
- Adjustable, magnetic stand holds your tablet at two convenient viewing angles.
- Magnetic closure for additional protection.
- Backlit keys with backlighting in seven different colors.
- Long-lasting battery with a sleep/wake function that helps preserve battery life.
The Zagg Pro Keys cost $99.99 and can be ordered through the Zagg website. The company also plans to release a version of the Pro Keys for the 4th generation iPad Air in November for $109.99.
ZAGG Pro Stylus
The Zagg Pro Stylus dual tips (one for swiping and one for writing and drawing), automatic pairing, palm-rejection technology, USB-C charging, and magnetic attachment to your iPad. The full feature list is below:
- Dual tips: one for swiping, one for writing and drawing.
- Automatic pairing when turned on.
- Compatibility with apps that support Apple Pencil.
- Palm rejection technology, so your screen only accepts input from the stylus when it's in use.
- Long-lasting battery for longer use.
- Short charging time so you can bet back to work faster.
- Type-C charging with included charging cord.
- Tilt recognition to create thick or thin lines.
- Replaceable tip in case you lose one.
- Magnetic attachment for easy storage.
You can purchase the Zagg Pro Stylus for $69.99 from the Zagg website.
ZAGG Messenger Folio 2
Zagg has also released the new Messenger Folio 2 for the 7th and 8th generation iPad as well as the 10.5-inch 3rd generation iPad Air. The new Messenger Folio will feature a keyboard as well as a tab to hold your Apple Pencil. Everything is wrapped inside a protective case.
You can purchase the Zagg Messenger Folio 2 for $59.99 on the Zagg website.
