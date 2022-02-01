Zavala is an outliner app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that looks simple but has some powerful features that you might not have known you wanted.

Available for download from the App Store, Zavala works in much the same way as most other outliners — you can enter text into bulleted lists and rearrange them as needed. But with a big new version 2.0 update Zavala goes a step further by adding support for Shortcuts, among other things.

With Shortcuts support users can do all kinds of things and there are some great examples to get you started. You could use a shortcut to take text input and append it to an outline, for example. Or you could carry out a global search and replace function across multiple outlines. That's just the start and the only limit here is your imagination.