What you need to know
- Zavala is an outliner app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- A big new version 2.0 update adds support for Shortcuts and more.
- Zavala is a free download from the App Store across all three platforms.
Zavala is an outliner app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that looks simple but has some powerful features that you might not have known you wanted.
Available for download from the App Store, Zavala works in much the same way as most other outliners — you can enter text into bulleted lists and rearrange them as needed. But with a big new version 2.0 update Zavala goes a step further by adding support for Shortcuts, among other things.
With Shortcuts support users can do all kinds of things and there are some great examples to get you started. You could use a shortcut to take text input and append it to an outline, for example. Or you could carry out a global search and replace function across multiple outlines. That's just the start and the only limit here is your imagination.
Beyond Shortcuts support this latest update adds 'Go Backward' and 'Go Forward' buttons and keyboard shortcuts for easily moving between multiple outlines that are linked toghether. There's a whole lot more with a full list of improvements and additions available in the release notes if you want to check them out.
Like all good outliners, you can move lines, add images and links, and just generally have a good time with your outlines as well. iCloud sync support is included, although not required if you'd prefer to keep your outlines in one place and one place only.
I'm a sucker for an outline and while they might not be for everyone, those who do like to write them could definitely do worse than check Zavala out today. It's free and can be downloaded right now. There are no ads or in-app purchases, either.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
