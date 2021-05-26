Zoom is updating its iPad app with some new features specifically aimed at the new M1 iPad Pro.

The first feature, Center Stage, will be exclusive to the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. The feature uses machine learning to keep you in the frame using the ultrawide lens on the front of the new iPad Pro models.

For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, you'll love our support for Center Stage! Center Stage, new to Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in. With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you're out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom. Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.

The update also expands the number of people you can see in Gallery View. The previous limit was 25, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will now be able to fit 48 people into the view.

We've expanded our Gallery View across all iPad models, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see even more of their fellow meeting participants. Previous iPad models can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), allowing them to better connect in large meetings. To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out. Previous and new iPad models will get expanded Gallery View based on the display size; the ability to see 48 tiles in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.

Zoom says that the update will roll out to users sometime this week. If you're not a Zoom fan, check out our list of the [Best Alternatives to Zoom](/Best Alternatives to Zoom in 2020).