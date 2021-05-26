What you need to know
- Zoom is releasing an update to its iPad app.
- The update includes support for Center Stage and an expanded Gallery View.
Zoom is updating its iPad app with some new features specifically aimed at the new M1 iPad Pro.
The first feature, Center Stage, will be exclusive to the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. The feature uses machine learning to keep you in the frame using the ultrawide lens on the front of the new iPad Pro models.
For those who want a little extra freedom to roam while Zooming on iPad, you'll love our support for Center Stage!
Center Stage, new to Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.
With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you're out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.
Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.
The update also expands the number of people you can see in Gallery View. The previous limit was 25, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will now be able to fit 48 people into the view.
We've expanded our Gallery View across all iPad models, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see even more of their fellow meeting participants.
Previous iPad models can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), allowing them to better connect in large meetings.
To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out.
Previous and new iPad models will get expanded Gallery View based on the display size; the ability to see 48 tiles in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.
Zoom says that the update will roll out to users sometime this week. If you're not a Zoom fan, check out our list of the [Best Alternatives to Zoom](/Best Alternatives to Zoom in 2020).
Review: Vertagear PL6000 gaming chair looks cool and provides great support
Sitting for long stretches can really do a number on your back. Vertagear's PL6000, can make you feel comfortable while improving your posture.
Oprah and Prince Harry docuseries number one TV+ program, says Apple
Apple says that its Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry docuseries 'The Me You Can't See' has been its biggest-ever TV+ series and that a new town hall is coming later this week.
New Apple TV 4K users complain of missing 4K content
Users of the new Apple TV say that a bug is showing some content on the platform to be incorrectly labelled as HD even if it's available in 4K. It is unclear if the content shown is in the correct format.
Everything you need to charge your iPad Pro 2021
Need an extra adapter or a power cord? Here is a comprehensive list of everything you need to keep your iPad Pro 2021 charged and ready, with or without an outlet at hand.