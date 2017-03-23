How do I free up iCloud storage space? It's all conveniently located in your settings!

If you're on a free iCloud storage plan, you're probably already aware that you only get 5GB to store your information. That isn't a lot of space, especially if you own multiple iOS devices. One way you can free up some additional space is by manually choosing what app data gets stored and what doesn't.

Turning off app data doesn't mean that apps will not return to your device during an iCloud restore; it just means the app's data will not return. Typically, the camera roll and document-centric apps take up the most space. If you decide to turn these off, just make sure you're okay with losing the data within them in the event of a restore.

We'd suggest saving any documents or photos to your computer frequently to free up storage space. Or you can upgrade your iCloud storage plan if you want to store all your things all the time.

How to view your iCloud usage

Want to check and see what percentage of your iCloud storage space you've used? It's easy.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap iCloud. The colored graph at the top shows you which types of data are taking up space and how much.

How to buy more iCloud storage (or downgrade your iCloud storage)

If you have a few bucks to spare, I highly recommend ponying up a few bucks a month to increase your storage space.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud under Storage. Tap Buy More Storage. Tap an option. Tap Buy in the top right corner.

By default, you get 5GB on iCloud, but you can upgrade to 50GB by paying $0.99/month — enough to save smartphone photos and videos for the typical user — or higher-priced 200GB/$2.99, 1TB/$9.99, and 2TB/$19.99 plans. Here's how you can upgrade.

How to sync app data with iCloud

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap on iCloud. Tap the switches next to the apps you'd like to turn off. Decide what to do with the existing app data. Tap Keep on My iPhone to keep the data.

to keep the data. Tap Delete from My iPhone to get rid of it.

Now you can be more selective when deciding what gets backed up to iCloud, so that nothing unnecessary is taking up valuable storage space.

Third-party app data

Not all third-party apps support iCloud storage. The ones that do will appear towards the bottom of the Apps Using iCloud section. You can turn them off the same way as described above, but you don't have to decide to keep the data on your iPhone or delete it.

If you want to disable all third-party apps, just tap the switch next to iCloud Drive. iCloud Drive is the gatekeeper for third-party apps, as well as Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. If you disable iCloud Drive, you won't be able to view or collaborate on shared documents.

How to change your iCloud email aliases

Want to add or change the iCloud.com email aliases for your account? Here's how.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap iCloud. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select Mail. Tap the switches next to the aliases you wish to use or disable.

How to delete files in iCloud

By default, Apple gives all users 5GB of free online storage space for backups, synced data, and photos. But as you might be well aware, when trying to clear physical space on your iPhone, 5GB is not a lot of storage. Here's how to try and free up even more space:

Option A: Clean up your image library

There are a few places in the Photos app you can visit to help spring clean your iCloud Photo Library and reduce its size. First, it's helpful to browse through your most recent images; if you have any extra selfies or extraneous video you no longer want to keep, that can help. You can even visit their dedicated folders in Photos > Albums: You can find storage space offenders in Selfies, Videos, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Bursts, Screenshots, and Panoramas.

Once you've done your initial sprucing, check the Recently Deleted album; it stores any images you've initially deleted for 30 days before getting rid of them for good — in case you've had a change of heart. If you just want those pictures gone, however, you can press Select, then Delete All to remove them from iCloud Photo Library.

Option B: Delete your old device backups

In addition to storing your images and video, iCloud is designed to store your iPhone and iPad backups — and if you've been using an iPhone for a while, chances are you might have some old backups taking up valuable space. Here's the fix as it appears in iOS 10.3 or later:

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud under Storage. Tap Manage Storage. Tap a device under Backups. Tap Delete Backup. Tap Turn Off & Delete in the pop-up.

You can use this method to delete multiple backups; just tap a different device in step 6 each time.

This should help relieve your iCloud account of any extraneous backup files.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.