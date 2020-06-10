1-800-Flowers.com has announced a new collaboration with Jason Wu, and Apply Pay users can check out and pay for the items from within the AR experience.

In a press release the company stated:

Today, 1-800-Flowers.com®, one of the world's leading floral providers, announced it has collaborated with global design talent, Jason Wu, to release an exclusive assortment of modern and elegant bouquets. The Jason Wu for Wild Beauty™ collection, which is now available nationwide, features on-trend arrangements that embody the designer's signature aesthetic of femininity and sophistication. Behind-the-scenes content, specially designed 'thank you' notes and the ability to preview select bouquets in 3D will allow customers to have an immersive digital experience as they are introduced to the new collection.

Thanks to 1-800-Flowers.com 3D and augmented reality, shoppers can preview the new collection on the web in 3D and in their own homes using AR. Even better, if you're using a supported device and Apple Pay, you can check out for the products and pay for them directly from within the app:

The 1-800-Flowers.com 3D and augmented reality feature enables web shoppers to preview three of the Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection bouquets in 3D and then in their own spaces with augmented reality using their mobile devices. With this innovative feature, shoppers can bring their arrangements to life, enabling them to better understand the size, color and design of the products before they even purchase them. On Apple Pay-enabled devices, gift-givers can also seamlessly check out and pay within the augmented reality experience.

Apple has worked with 1-800-Flowers previously, offering Mother's Day Apple Pay promotions.