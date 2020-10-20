What you need to know
- 10 former and current employees of Russian airline Aeroflot have been charged over smuggling.
- The scheme saw $50 million worth of electronic goods shipped from the U.S. to Russia.
- Devices included Apple iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.
10 Aeroflot employees (former and current) have been charged over a scheme that saw $50 million worth of stolen electronic smuggled from the U.S. to Russia
The US has announced charges against 10 people in connection to a plot that it says used current and former Aeroflot Airlines crew members to smuggle $50 million worth of stolen electronics to Russia. The State Department has revoked 113 visas of Aeroflot employees in connection with the allegations.
An investigation by the FBI, US customs, and the NYPD, as well as other agencies, has resulted in 10 defendants being charged with smuggling stolen electronics worth a total of $50 million into Russia from the U.S. According to the report, the devices included Apple iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. A further 113 visas of Aeroflot employees have been revoked in connection with the allegations.
The Department of Justice stated "As alleged, the defendants were members of an international smuggling ring that used a network of operators here and in Russia to circumvent US export laws and regulations." An inspection of crew luggage reportedly uncovered "millions of dollars worth" of electronic devices, many of which were said to have been stolen. From the DOJ:
As set forth in the government's court filings, the defendants allegedly engaged in a scheme to export over $50 million worth of electronic devices, including Apple iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, from the United States to Russia. The defendants allegedly carried out this scheme by smuggling cash and merchandise via airline passengers, including current and former Aeroflot Airlines employees. Upon receiving instructions from defendant Daibagya, a resident of Russia, Aeroflot Airlines crew members and others travelled to the United States to pick up the electronic devices. Defendants Asadov, Sokhonchuk, Perevoznikov and Shadkhin, together with others in the United States, had obtained the devices, many of which had been stolen, to be sent to Russia without the required export authorizations. During the investigation, searches of luggage belonging to various Aeroflot crew members and other couriers revealed millions of dollars of electronic devices. Occasionally, defendants Daibagya and Saidov smuggled the devices themselves. For example, between August 2019 and December 2019, Daibagya took four trips from the United States transporting over 1,000 Apple products valued at over $1 million, and on October 5, 2019, Saidov carried nine suitcases containing 235 Apple products with an estimated value of about $250,000.
All but one of the defendants were resident in New York.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 battery is smaller than iPhone 11, still just as good
Despite being significantly smaller in capacity than the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12's battery will offer exactly the same performance over its predecessor thanks to improved efficiency.
Apple's Rachel Newman talks Apple Music TV in new interview
The new service, which streams music videos, artist interviews, concerts, and more, launched to Apple Music subscribers today.
You can play pinball on an iPhone using Donkey Kong's bongos
The Nintendo GameCube was pretty amazing back in the day, but crossing its controllers with an iPhone is downright crazy. And amazing.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.