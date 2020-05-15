A report suggests that Apple plans to reopen 10 stores in Italy from May 19.

According to la Repubblica:

After the closings of 11 March, 10 Italian Apple Stores reopen from 19 May. These are the shops of Nave de Vero, Via Rizzoli, Le Befane, I Gigli, Florence, Porta di Roma, Euroma 2, Eastern Rome, Campania, Central Sicily. (Translated)

According to the report, the main activity of these stores will be technical assistance through the Genius Bar. The stores will open for limited hours, and several measures including social distancing, temperature monitoring, masks, and more will be in place. The report also records a statement from Apple:

"We are happy to start welcoming visitors to some of our stores in Italy starting next Tuesday. In a situation where many work and study from home, we are looking forward to providing the service and the assistance they need. Our social distancing protocol means a limited number of visitors to the store at one time, so expectations may arise for customers. Our thoughts go to all those who have been affected by COVID- 19 and to those who work 24 hours a day to treat, study and contain its diffusion "

Three of the 10 listed stores, Nave de Vero, Campania, and Central Sicily are all still listed as 'Temporarily closed'. The other seven store webpages have been updated to reflect the changes mentioned. 7 stores in the country remain closed.