What you need to know
- Apple appears set to reopen 10 stores in Italy next week.
- The stores will operate limited opening hours.
- Customers will be asked to wear masks, and have their temperature taken before entering.
A report suggests that Apple plans to reopen 10 stores in Italy from May 19.
According to la Repubblica:
After the closings of 11 March, 10 Italian Apple Stores reopen from 19 May. These are the shops of Nave de Vero, Via Rizzoli, Le Befane, I Gigli, Florence, Porta di Roma, Euroma 2, Eastern Rome, Campania, Central Sicily. (Translated)
According to the report, the main activity of these stores will be technical assistance through the Genius Bar. The stores will open for limited hours, and several measures including social distancing, temperature monitoring, masks, and more will be in place. The report also records a statement from Apple:
"We are happy to start welcoming visitors to some of our stores in Italy starting next Tuesday. In a situation where many work and study from home, we are looking forward to providing the service and the assistance they need. Our social distancing protocol means a limited number of visitors to the store at one time, so expectations may arise for customers. Our thoughts go to all those who have been affected by COVID- 19 and to those who work 24 hours a day to treat, study and contain its diffusion "
Three of the 10 listed stores, Nave de Vero, Campania, and Central Sicily are all still listed as 'Temporarily closed'. The other seven store webpages have been updated to reflect the changes mentioned. 7 stores in the country remain closed.
Facebook’s Zoom and Google Meet challenger is now available worldwide
Facebook's Messenger Rooms feature has started rolling out globally. With Messenger Rooms, users can host free group video calls with up to 50 people and no time limit.
Oh Bother helps you avoid interrupting someone while you work from home
Now that we're all working from home it's way too easy to interrupt someone while they're busy. This app hopes to make that easier to avoid.
A flaw in Adobe Acrobat Reader gives people root access to your Mac
Now would probably be a pretty good time to update Adobe Acrobat Reader on your Mac after a pretty severe security flaw was made public.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector