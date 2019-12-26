So you just got a $100 gift card for Amazon from Christmas? That's a lot of money to spend! But are you stumped as to what you could or should buy on Amazon with that gift card? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From high-quality iPhone cases to fancy Apple Watch bands to Nintendo Switch accessories and much more, here are some great options to put that $100 towards.
1. Apple Leather Case
If you want to protect your new iPhone 11 Pro from everyday wear and tear and scratches, then you should look into a case. But if you want something that is classy and elegant, then look no further than Apple's own Leather Case. This simple but elegant case is made from fine leather that will develop a gorgeous patina over time, and it keeps your phone safe from scuffs. It comes in several different colors and is one of the better case offerings from Apple directly.
Elegant leather
Apple Leather Case
Ages like fine wine
Apple's Leather Case is made from genuine leather and comes in several different color options. It will protect your phone while looking professional.
2. Apple Smart Battery Case
Even though the new iPhone 11 devices have outstanding battery life, sometimes you just need that extra bit of juice to last on a trip, conference, or whenever you just don't want to worry about charging in case you get low. The Apple Smart Battery Case will extend your iPhone battery life by about 50 percent, and the new iPhone 11 versions have a dedicated camera button. The soft-touch silicone material also helps you keep a grip on your phone, and the smart integration with iOS lets you know your battery levels at all times. It's a little north of $100, but it's well worth it.
Juice for days
Apple Smart Battery Case
Intelligent charging
The Apple Smart Battery Case extends your iPhone's battery life by 50 percent and it now comes with a dedicated camera button.
3. JUUK Vitero Premium Watch Band
Looking for a stylish and premium band for your 42/44mm Apple Watch without paying the super high price of an Apple Link Bracelet? Then give JUUK a look, as they provide premium Apple Watch bands at a much more affordable price tag. The Vitero is made from a hard anodized 6000 series aluminum and has a stainless steel butterfly clasp. The band also features beautiful color combinations in the form of a single stripe down the middle in a contrasting color, be it subtle or bold, depending on your preferences and taste. JUUK bands definitely live up to the "premium" tag, but at a fraction of the cost. The Vitero only comes in the 42/44mm size, but there are other styles, like the Ligero, that come in the 38/40mm size if you need it.
4. Instant Pot DUO80
Do you want to cook more, but don't like to cook in general? Then you should look into the Instant Pot, which has been a cultural phenomenon in the kitchen. The Instant Pot is essentially a pressure cooker that can cook pretty much anything, and it has so many purposes. You can make your own yogurt, cook a pot roast in an hour and a half, steam vegetables, cook rice, chili, soups, broth, and so much more, in less time than other traditional cooking methods. The DUO80 is one of the larger size Instant Pots, and this will be enough to feed large families of over five people.
Cook all the things
Instant Pot DUO80
Fast cooking
Instant Pot DUO80 can cook up to 8-quarts of food at once and is perfect for larger families.
5. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
Are you one to appreciate a good, perfectly-cooked steak? Or just want to precisely cook any food without messing it up? Then you should get a sous vide circulator stick device, and the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is a great start. This sleek sous vide circulator has a sleek appearance and it even features Bluetooth connectivity. That means you can always keep an eye on your sous vide water bath from your smartphone, and even start and stop the device remotely from anywhere in the house, as long as you'r within range. The Anova app also has a ton of recipes to help you get started. The magic behind sous vide is that the water bath temperature is precisely controlled, and it's literally a foolproof method of cooking, so it's impossible to screw it up.
Foolproof cooking
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
Sous vide masterpiece
Anova Nano is a small and compact sous video cooker that looks sleek and provides you with the essentials. You can also control it via Bluetooth.
6. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Did you just get a Nintendo Switch for Christmas too? Sweet! Welcome to the family. But you may want to consider looking into more controllers than just the Joy-Cons that it comes with, and one of our favorite options is the Pro Controller. It provides a super comfortable grip for your gaming sessions, and is more in-line with the Xbox One S and DualShock 4 controllers. The Pro Controller still has a built-in NFC reader for your amiibo, and has outstanding battery life of at least 30-hours.
Pro Switch gaming
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Game on
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is comfy to hold, has built-in NFC and HD Rumble, and has 30+ hours of battery life via USB-C charging.
7. Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
If you drive at all, then you know how dangerous it can be out there. Car accidents are always a possibility, and you should always protect yourself. The best way to do that is to have a dash cam on hand to record everything that happens, and Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is a good option. It's small and compact so you'll barely notice it in the car and it won't obstruct your view. It has 160 degree field of view, 24-hour parking mode, and a 1.5-inch screen with 1920x1080p resolution HD recording. It works great in daylight and at nighttime, so you always have that peace of mind.
Protect yourself
Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
Record your drives
The N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is small and won't obstruct your vision in the car. It records in 1080p HD, has 160 degree field of view, and even has 24-hour parking mode.
8. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 10 oz.
Are you ever drinking a nice hot coffee or tea but then get caught up doing something and forgetting that you had a hot drink? Then when you drink it, it's cold and gross? Yeah, we've all been there. But if you have an Ember Smart Mug, you have nothing to worry about! The Ember Smart Mug can be controlled from your smartphone, and you can keep your drink hot at your preferred temperature, which can be anywhere between 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit. It can also be programmed to go to sleep automatically when you don't need it, and usually lasts about 1.5 hours on a single charge, or even all day with the charging coaster. Never drink a cold cup of coffee again.
Hot coffee or tea all day
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 10 oz.
No more cold coffee or tea
Ember Smart Mug 2 is a stainless steel mug that you can smartly control to keep your drink at a maintained temperature. It's safe to hand wash.
9. Mangotek 4-in-1 Charging Station
Do you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and another device that needs USB charging? Then you this Mangotek 4-in-1 Charging Station is just what you need. It has some heft to it, so it's not a cheap charging station, and it should stay in place without much effort. It has a built-in Apple Watch charger so you don't even need to deal with some winding up of the long cord with your original Apple Watch charger, and there are two wireless charging spots for your AirPods and iPhone. Everything is MFi-approved with high quality, which is why this one is a bit on the high end in terms of price. It also has a USB port for charging anything else you need, and it is capable of charging everything at once without sacrifices.
Charge all the things
Mangotek 4-in-1 Charging Station
Chargin' mah lazers
This 4-in-1 charging station will charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and anything else you may need.
10. TwelveSouth Curve Desktop Cooling Stand for Laptops
TwelveSouth makes fantastic products in general, and if you need a laptop stand for a better workstation, then check out the Curve. This laptop stand features anti-slip silicone pads on the bottom to prevent it from moving around on your desk. Its simple design also allows for maximum airflow underneath your laptop, so it stays cool and doesn't overheat. The stand also raises your laptop 6-inches off the desk for better ergonomics, and you can pair it with a keyboard and mouse of your choice for a full workstation or go with a dual-screen setup if you want. The matte black color also adds a nice touch to any desk.
Upgrade your desk
TwelveSouth Curve Desktop Cooling Stand
Professional workstation
This ergonomic laptop stand prevents your laptop from overheating by allowing maximum airflow. The matte black is also a great touch to a desk.
There are a ton of things that you can spend that $100 gift card on, but these are some of our favorites. Happy shopping!
