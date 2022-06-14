When the 12-inch MacBook first rolled off the production line and into Apple stores in June 2015 it flew off the shelves. Despite having a 1.1Ghz Intel Core processor that couldn't take the skin off a rice pudding, this woefully underpowered wonder proved popular. That's thanks to its small form factor and a Retina display, as well as its rather revolutionary Force Touch trackpad, and an all-new Butterfly keyboard… which we don't need to talk about.

Apple discontinued the MacBook in July 2019 after trotting out two more updates. Fast-forward to 2022, and rumors of a mythical 12-inch MacBook have returned. When I first heard the rumblings I was skeptical. As popular and nifty as the old MacBook was, a tiny form-factor computer leaves a lot to be desired and fitting so much into a small space always leads to compromise. The old MacBook had a potato for a webcam, terrible cooling, and, as noted, the Butterfly keyboard Apple was forced to adopt was one of the company's biggest missteps in recent memory. Did I mention it was underpowered?

Yet the old MacBook broke the mold in several ways, and many MacBook features we now take for granted, like Force Touch and USB-C were birthed in the MacBook. So I'll bite and fully invest myself in the latest 12-inch MacBook rumors. Here's why a 12-inch MacBook could be great – provided Apple doesn't miss one vital ingredient…

Apple's rumored 12-inch MacBook

So what are the rumors exactly? Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple "has begun work on a new 12-inch laptop" that could be released at the end of next year or even in 2024. According to Gurman, the MacBook could either be a low-end device, or perhaps a MacBook Pro.

With the advent of Apple silicon and the demands of Apple's more-pro-than-ever MacBook lineup, as far as I'm concerned, there's only one approach for Apple that would make sense, one condition with which I'd like to see it added to the range. Apple's 12-inch MacBook of the future must be the lightest, thinnest, and most power-efficient Mac the company has ever created – and that's even taking into account the new M2 MacBook Air.

Thanks to Apple silicon, Apple can now do more with less. It's putting out more power than ever before in its MacBooks, all while using less juice than ever. A couple of tweaks might have made the old 12-inch MacBooks more usable, but at the end of the day it was held back by its paltry Intel M-core processor, a limitation Apple silicon should easily help overcome.

Indeed, Apple is already using its M1 chip without cooling in the MacBook Air and has just added even more beef with the M2 processor. Apple's webcam technology is also a lot better now, and a new Continuity Camera feature in macOS Ventura means that the best webcam for Mac is now an iPhone. Apple has also eschewed the wedge-like design of its old MacBook and MacBook Air models in favor of more square chassis, which will give the company plenty more internal real estate to get the job done under the hood when it comes to both battery life and storage.

No more Pros, please