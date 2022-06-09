New 15-inch MacBook Air now rumored for 2023, 12-inch notebook to follow

Apple is rumored to be readying a new, larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could arrive as soon as next year while a smaller 12-inch notebook is also thought to be in the cards for a release in late 2023 or early 2024.

In terms of that new MacBook Air, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the machine will be a "wider version" of the new 13.6-inch machine that Apple announced earlier this week. This matches a previous report from display analyst Ross Young who pointed to a potential 2023 release. Gurman appears to back that up with today's report. Gurman doesn't mention which chip the new MacBook Air could benefit from, but it's likely to be a future-generation M-series chip. Expectations aren't that it will offer new display technology, either.

And as we previously indicated, the 15" MacBook Air is 15.2". It won't have ProMotion or MiniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Gurman also notes that Apple is again ready to get back on the mini-MacBook train. A new 12-inch notebook is said to be in the works with a launch set for late 2023 or early 2024. Apple's previous 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in 2019 and ran Intel chips. The move to Apple silicon would allow for improved performance for a device that was always hamstrung by Apple's assistance on removing all fans.