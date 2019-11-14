The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California has indicted 14 alleged members of an international criminal organization. The group is charged with importing more than 10,000 counterfeit iPhones and iPads from China in a scheme thought to have cost Apple more than $6 million.

According to the DoJ website, 11 search warrants were executed on two businesses and several residential properties, as well as vehicles, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 13. $250,000 in cash was seized along with 90 iPhones, the authenticity of which are being evaluated.

11 of the defendants are being held in federal custody, a further three remain on the run. Of the three, one man, Xiaomin Zhong is believed to be in China, the other two in California.

In a case similar to a smaller scale counterfeit scheme reported last month, it is thought that the criminal outfit shipped over 10,000 counterfeit iPhones and iPads from mainland China. These devices were taken to stores throughout the United States and also Canada, where they were exchanged for genuine devices under warranty. These real devices were then shipped back to China and other countries and sold for premium profit.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer commented on the case saying: