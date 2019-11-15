What you need to know
- Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for in-store pickup in Apple Stores today.
- You can check stock on Apple's website, or the Apple Store app.
- Prices start at $2,399.
Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to reserve and collect in store!
If you head on over to Apple.com, you'll be able to check whether the MacBook you want is available in stores near you, simply select 'Check Availability' and enter your ZIP code!
Plenty of stores seems to have them in stock, so go ahead and check! If you've already ordered one online, today is the first day deliveries will start on the new device!
Apple's new MacBook starts at $2,399, it features a new 16-inch Retina display, a brand new scissor mechanism keyboard with phyiscal escape key, up to 64GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB of SSD. (for an extra $2,200)
You can check out Rene Ritchie's preview here!
