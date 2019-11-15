What you need to know Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for in-store pickup in Apple Stores today.

You can check stock on Apple's website, or the Apple Store app.

Prices start at $2,399.

Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to reserve and collect in store! If you head on over to Apple.com, you'll be able to check whether the MacBook you want is available in stores near you, simply select 'Check Availability' and enter your ZIP code!