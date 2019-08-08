It's no secret Apple is rumored to be releasing a new 16-inch MacBook Pro . Multiple outlets have reported on this rumor, and that should continue with Taiwanese research from TrendForce backing it. In a press release for its outlook for the computer market, it reaffirmed that Apple has a completely redesigned laptop in the works.

According to the 3Q outlook for notebook shipments, demand for Chromebooks remains strong thanks to the back-to-school period; at the same time, we see new products hitting shelves, such as Apple's 16-inch MacBook, Dell's products with 16:10 aspect ratio, Asus's dual-screen laptop, as well as various gaming laptops in increasingly hot demand.

Besides TrendForce, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been confirmed to be on the way by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has a strong track record with Apple news.

This rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will be the biggest change Apple has introduced to its notebook line since 2016. With that lofty standard, it isn't out of the ordinary to expect it to be a big seller, especially with professionals. Naturally, the market is bracing itself to see how it could impact the performance of Macs.

Among the changes Apple is expected to introduce a bigger 16-inch display thanks to significantly reduced bezels, new scissor switch keyboard, 9th gen Intel Core i9 coffee Lake processors and an internal redesign for better thermal performance.

Apple usually holds two events in the fall: one in September for the iPhone and one in October for the iPad and Mac. We'll see sooner or later when this new 16-inch MacBook Pro gets announced.