Hyper has taken the wraps off the latest addition to its HyperDrive GEN2 lineup, with the new hub coming with no fewer than 18 ports built into a single, rather good-looking, chunk of connectivity.

We all know that portable Macs come with a handful of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports these days and that's fine. But anyone with the audacity to need something like an SD card slot or, heaven forbid, an Ethernet port will need a hub or some dongles. Hyper has the ultimate of ultimate USB-C hubs right here, with no fewer than 18 ports on offer.