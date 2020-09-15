What you need to know
- Hyper's HyperDrive GEN2 now comes in an 18-port version.
- It has everything you could possibly want out of a USB-C hub.
- It's available now for $199.99.
Hyper has taken the wraps off the latest addition to its HyperDrive GEN2 lineup, with the new hub coming with no fewer than 18 ports built into a single, rather good-looking, chunk of connectivity.
We all know that portable Macs come with a handful of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports these days and that's fine. But anyone with the audacity to need something like an SD card slot or, heaven forbid, an Ethernet port will need a hub or some dongles. Hyper has the ultimate of ultimate USB-C hubs right here, with no fewer than 18 ports on offer.
HyperDrive GEN2 is the next generation of USB-C Hub with 2X the speed and power of current 1st generation hubs. 2X video refresh rate (4K60Hz vs 4K30Hz), 2X USB speed (10Gbps vs 5Gbps), 3X memory card transfer speed (300MB/s vs 104MB/s) and 2X power delivery (100W vs 50W).
That certainly sounds promising, right? It gets better. Deep breath for the full rundown out outputs this thing has.
- SD UHS-II 300MB/s
- MicroSD UHS-II 300MB/s
- 3.5mm Audio Jack
- USB-A 10Gbps
- HDMI 4K60Hz HDR
- USB-C Power Delivery 100W
- USB-A 10Gbps
- USB-A 2.0
- USB-A 2.0
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI 4K60Hz HDR
- DisplayPort 4K60Hz
- USB-A QC 3.0 18W
- USB-A 10Gbps
- DC Power Port
- Digital Coaxial Audio
- Optical Toslink Audio
- VGA
Count 'em!
You can order a HyperDrive GEN2 18-port USB-C hub for $199.99 direct from Hyper right now. If the height of connectivity options is your thing, this should probably have a home on your desk somewhere.
