"I think the animation was terrific, the idea was terrific, the message was 'ehh'."

He thinks that some aspects were "terrific" but others, not so much.

By this point everyone knows that Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store following a whole round of shenanigans, but things really kicked up a gear when Epic released its "1984" ad parody. Taking Apple's famous ad and turning it against it, Epic's #FreeFortnite campaign was born. But what did Ridley Scott, director of the original ad, think about it?

The folks at IGN asked him, and it turns out that he has seen Epic's parody. And yes, he thinks the idea was a good one. But he has reservations.