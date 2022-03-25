What you need to know
- Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Air later this year.
- DSCC's Ross Young says it will be 13.6-inches in size.
- That would be a slight increase on the current model.
Supply chain insider Ross Young says a new MacBook Air expected later this year will feature a larger display.
Young took to Twitter firstly to follow up on his big revelation earlier this week that Apple is planning to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023. Young says the new model will have a 15.2-inch screen. He also stated it would not include mini-LED technology.
Young went on to note that a new MacBook Air (2022) expected later this year would also be increasing in size slightly from 13-3 inches to 13-6 inches. That might not sound like much, but when you remember the measurement is a corner-to-corner reading, it all adds up. Being a display analyst, Young did not offer any comment on the overall form factor or design, so it is unclear if this means the overall chassis of a new MacBook Air could be bigger.
Earlier this week, stalwart Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo stated that a new MacBook Pro would start mass production in either late Q2 or Q3 of 2022, featuring the M1 chip, no mini-LED display, a new form factor, and colors. The last of those was a feature previously leaked by Jon Prosser several months ago. Young confirmed to iMore his own understanding the next MacBook Air won't feature mini-LED.
The news could be dissapointing for anyone looking to make a jump from the MacBook Air with M1, one of Apple's best MacBooks ever created. Rumors of an M2 chip and a mini-LED display seem to have evaporated in recent months, leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the overall upgrade potential.
