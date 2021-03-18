What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly upgrade the MacBook Air in 2022.
- Another report says the device will feature a mini-LED display.
Ming-Chi Kuo has again reiterated a report that Apple plans to replace the Macbook Air with a new model featuring mini-LED next year.
Currently, Apple's best MacBook, the Air was updated in November with Apple's M1 chip and is going to get even better in 2022 thanks to mini-LED technology. In a new research note seen by iMore, Ming-Chi Kuo writes:
We believe that the MacBook will outperform the iPad in the coming years due to significant improvements in product competitiveness, and expect the new MacBook Air to also use mini LEDs in 2022 to help increase the mini LED adoption rate of the MacBook. By contrast, the iPad will only feature mini LEDs for high-end models, and overall growth momentum may be lower than that of the MacBook.
This is not the first time Kuo has hinted at a mini-LED MacBook Air. From our December report:
Kuo also says that in 2022 there will be a new MacBook Air featuring a fresh design that will be priced lower than the current M1 version. That's because the cost of Apple silicon is so much lower than Intel, that Apple can offset the increased cost of mini-LED technology.
The same thing has been suggested by Digitimes as well as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this year.
If you're desperate to get your hands on a mini-LED MacBook, you won't have to wait until 2022, however. Reports indicate Apple plans to unveil not one but two new MacBook Pro models with next-generation Apple silicon and a mini-LED display, in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Reports indicate Apple will also bring back the MagSafe charger and ports like the SD card slot, whilst possibly ditching the Touch Bar.
Were Apple March event rumors an inside job to weed out leakers?
Jon Prosser says that information disseminated to leakers about a March Apple event may have been planted by Apple to try and track down leaks within the company.
Turn your iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows!
A new beta version of Astropad Studio, nicknamed 'Project Blue', lets you turn your iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows.
Global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone production, says report
A new report says a global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone supply because of the impact on both Qualcomm and Samsung.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!