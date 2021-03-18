Ming-Chi Kuo has again reiterated a report that Apple plans to replace the Macbook Air with a new model featuring mini-LED next year.

Currently, Apple's best MacBook, the Air was updated in November with Apple's M1 chip and is going to get even better in 2022 thanks to mini-LED technology. In a new research note seen by iMore, Ming-Chi Kuo writes:

We believe that the MacBook will outperform the iPad in the coming years due to significant improvements in product competitiveness, and expect the new MacBook Air to also use mini LEDs in 2022 to help increase the mini LED adoption rate of the MacBook. By contrast, the iPad will only feature mini LEDs for high-end models, and overall growth momentum may be lower than that of the MacBook.

This is not the first time Kuo has hinted at a mini-LED MacBook Air. From our December report:

Kuo also says that in 2022 there will be a new MacBook Air featuring a fresh design that will be priced lower than the current M1 version. That's because the cost of Apple silicon is so much lower than Intel, that Apple can offset the increased cost of mini-LED technology.

The same thing has been suggested by Digitimes as well as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this year.

If you're desperate to get your hands on a mini-LED MacBook, you won't have to wait until 2022, however. Reports indicate Apple plans to unveil not one but two new MacBook Pro models with next-generation Apple silicon and a mini-LED display, in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Reports indicate Apple will also bring back the MagSafe charger and ports like the SD card slot, whilst possibly ditching the Touch Bar.