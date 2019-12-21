A 22-year-old man from London who tried to extort Apple will not face jail time.

Kerem Albayrak, from Hornsey in north London, originally demanded $75,000 from Apple, or a thousand $100 iTunes gift cards in exchange for not releasing the logins and passwords of iCloud accounts in an attempt to gain online fame.

As reported by MailOnline, then aged 19, Albayrak made wild and varied brags to his friends, claiming to some that he could access 200 million accounts, and to others that he had the ability to factory reset 382 million iCloud accounts.

According to the report he later upped his demand to $100,000 in bitcoin. Prosecutor James Dawes QC described the crime as "a cynical attempt to extort money from one of the world's largest companies."

For his troubles, Albayrak was handed a two-year suspended sentence, and ordered to complete 300 hours of community service, as well as submit to wearing an electronic tag for 6 months. The report notes that during hearings, the court was shown a YouTube clip allegedly showing Albayrek infiltrating the iCloud accounts of two American users. On one, he edited writing in the notes section of the device, and in both cases he activated the Find My iPhone feature, pinging both devices to play a sound.

The defence claimed that Albayrak's claims were "totally unattainable", and that he was merely boasting to his friends. One message he sent to Apple read: