If you work in the creative field, then you’ve definitely heard of the Apple iMac. These computers offer a wide range of functionality thanks to macOS, not to mention that there are hundreds of apps made specifically for Mac that cater to creatives. If you’re a photographer, video editor, or perhaps just someone in need of a new computer, then you should check out this deal for an $899 iMac.

With this deal, you’ll get a certified refurbished iMac in near-mint condition. It features a vibrant 27-inch 2560x1440 IPS display, making it perfect for video editing, photo retouching, or any workloads that require accurate color reproduction. The iMac is powered by a 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory, offering you more than enough horsepower for even the most intensive workloads. Speaking of power, the iMac features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M graphics card, allowing you to play high-end games with stunning graphics. Finally, it contains a whopping 1TB of storage for all of your apps, photos, videos, music, and more.

The iMac is the perfect creator's machine, but you don’t need to drop a fortune to own one. You can get your very own 27-inch Apple iMac for just $899, or 10% off.