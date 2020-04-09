What you need to know
- This small 3-in-1 wireless charger has a trick up its sleeve.
- It can charge AirPods using a MagSafe-like trick.
- And it only costs $35.
Vissles might not be a name you're familiar with – I'll admit, it was new to me – but if it keeps coming up with ideas like this it might be one you hear more about in the future. The "Vissles 3-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more" might be one of the longest product names I've ever seen, but it does a good job of explaining what this thing is. And the "more" is particularly interesting.
Like all 3-in-1 wireless chargers, this one charges three things at once. Wirelessly. It's kind of where the name comes from. But this wireless charger can power all AirPods, even if they don't have a Wireless Charging Case. Intriguied? So was I when the press release landed in my inbox.
In truth, the word that caught my eye was "MagSafe" because, well, MagSafe was amazing and Apple should never have killed it. But what's it got to do with AirPods? Turns out this wireless charger comes with a kind of MagSafe connector adapter thing that plugs into the Lightning port in your AirPods Charging Case. Slap the case onto the magnetic spot on the wireless charger and bam! It charges.
I know, right!
"The high-end 3-in-1 wireless chargers exceed $100. We want to bring you an affordable wireless charger without compromising its design and function. To develop a charger that is lighter, simpler, and more convenient than the one on the market, we had to reimagine and re-engineer the structure and the electronics. Combined with our pursuit of minimalism with design elements, the product price is very cost-effective." the design team said in a press release.
The rest of the wireless charger is pretty standard fare. You need to provide your own Apple Watch charger, and the wireless pad for your iPhone is capable of delivering up to 10w of power – your iPhone can only charge at 7.5w for now. Welcome to futureproofing.
And then there's the price. At just $35 direct from Vissles this is a very cheap wireless charger. I haven't tested one yet, so keep that in mind. But at this price I think that's going to need to change pretty soon!
