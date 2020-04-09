Vissles might not be a name you're familiar with – I'll admit, it was new to me – but if it keeps coming up with ideas like this it might be one you hear more about in the future. The "Vissles 3-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more" might be one of the longest product names I've ever seen, but it does a good job of explaining what this thing is. And the "more" is particularly interesting.

Like all 3-in-1 wireless chargers, this one charges three things at once. Wirelessly. It's kind of where the name comes from. But this wireless charger can power all AirPods, even if they don't have a Wireless Charging Case. Intriguied? So was I when the press release landed in my inbox.

In truth, the word that caught my eye was "MagSafe" because, well, MagSafe was amazing and Apple should never have killed it. But what's it got to do with AirPods? Turns out this wireless charger comes with a kind of MagSafe connector adapter thing that plugs into the Lightning port in your AirPods Charging Case. Slap the case onto the magnetic spot on the wireless charger and bam! It charges.

I know, right!