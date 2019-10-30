A report from Nikkei Asian Review via MacRumors suggests that Apple will launch 3 new iPhones in 2020, each 5G capable thanks to Qualcomm's 5G modem chip, the X55.

In a quest to reclaim its crown as the world's most innovative tech company, Apple is mobilizing suppliers to produce its first ever 5G iPhones next year, with the three flagship models also set to include the most advanced mobile processors available and leading-edge screens, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned. The upgraded iPhones, which Apple hopes will vault the company over Huawei's current position as the second-biggest smartphone maker, will also likely accelerate global carriers to roll out 5G telecoms infrastructure -- especially outside China, which has already invested heavily in the nascent technology.

Not only does the report suggest that next year's iPhone will be Apple's first foray into the world of 5G, it purports that Apple's adoption of 5G will push other telecoms companies to speed up development of their 5G infrastructure. The report also suggests that Apple is planning to ship "at least 80 million of the new 5G phones."

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," one of the people familiar with the company's thinking said.

One industry analyst said that Apple's move to introduce three new 5G phones would increase carrier confidence in 5G investment. The report also states that Apple's new 5G iPhones will all be powered by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and its X55 5G modem chip. The report notes that four different people seem to have suggested this. Other purported features include an A14 chip based on 5-nanometer technology.

Interestingly, the report notes that "at least 2 of the 3" new phones will have an OLED display. This compounds reports yesterday suggesting that the iPhone 11 is doing so well, Apple is considering keeping an LCD phone in its 2020 lineup.

This latest report is the most specific information we've seen regarding the chipset behind Apple's next generation iPhones. The step towards 5G is not a new revelation, and certainly it seems natural that Apple will progress towards 5G in the next iteration of its smartphone.