What you need to know
- A rare piece of Apple history is going up for auction this month.
- Doyle is auctioning off an Apple II Plus lid signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.
- It was acquired by Thomas Earl Neudecker II in 1984 and could fetch $30,000.
A rare piece of Apple history is going under the hammer later this month, in an auction that could fetch up to $30,000.
Spotted by 9to5Mac, Doyle is auctioning off the lid of an Apple II Plus computer signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. From the listing:
Prepared for the late Thomas Earl Neudecker II of the University of Pittsburgh at the release event for the Macintosh computer, January 24, 1984. 11 1/2 x 12 3/4 x 1 inch (29 x 32 x 2.5 cm); signed by Steve Jobs in felt tip (upper left) and Steve Wozniak (upper right). Fine. Framed; together with a fabric Apple Macintosh banner, approximately 48 x 100 inches, likely used at the event, incorporating a design by Clemont Mok of a cyclist carrying a Mac; the Apple University Consortium grant program was called Wheels for the Mind and Mok's design was the official logo. Apple material signed by both Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak is exceptionally rare and desirable; after Jobs stepped down from the company in 1985 and founded NeXT, he and Wozniak had a falling-out.
Neudecker was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, running projects to research the impact of technology in K-12 schools, reportedly emphasizing how technology could help teachers in their day-to-day accessories. He attended Apple's January 1984 event where Apple unveiled a new Macintosh computer, bringing the lid of his own Apple II Plus with him to get it signed.
An estimate on the listing says the piece could fetch anywhere between $20-$30,000. Bids go live on November 24 at 10 am ET.
