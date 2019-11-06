Observations from JP Morgan of the 10-K filing seen by AppleInsider reveals Apple's retail strategy is "driving greater direct purchases from customers," with Apple Stores and its website accounting for 31% of total revenue for the financial year. This is an improvement from the 29% seen for the 2018 fiscal year and 28% in 2017.

It is suggested direct distribution revenue rose 5% year-on-year to $81 billion for the year, while indirect distribution revenue from other retailers and sales sources declined a similar percentage to $180 billion.

The greater sales from Apple's own outlets is likely to help drive AppleCare revenues, which in turn helps boost Apple's Services revenue in general.