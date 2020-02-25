Apple has reopened 32 of its stores in China following a period of extended closures in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, it was reported by Bloomberg that 29 stores in the country had reopened since Apple's decision to close its entire China operation out of an abundance of caution.

Following this report, iMore can confirm that a further three stores in the country are due to open tomorrow, February 26. They are:

All three of these stores will operate special, reduced business hours. Each store will only be open for six hours tomorrow, February 26, before operating increased (but still reduced) hours into next week.