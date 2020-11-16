You've probably heard the saying that the best camera is the camera you have on you, and for a lot of people, that's an iPhone. The iPhone cameras keep getting better with every new model, and there are tons of great examples of people who have shot amazing photos with the smartphone in their pocket, but that doesn't mean that you can't benefit from the best digital camera. I'm not saying that iPhone cameras are bad at all — I'm just saying there are some reasons you might want to consider picking up a digital camera to round out your photography kit. Your iPhone camera is super useful iPhones excel at taking great photos with minimal effort. If you're walking around town, trying to take a quick landscape shot at a park, or want to snap a photo of your friend laughing at the moment, taking your iPhone out of your pocket and clicking the shutter button will often yield a pretty great result. While carrying a digital camera around with you all the time isn't possible, knowing when to turn to your digital camera to grab a shot can be incredibly useful. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Carrying both your iPhone and your digital camera in the right circumstances can make you prepared for just about anything. I know lots of professional photographers who often have their iPhone as a secondary camera for photoshoots. The iPhone camera has a pretty wide-angle lens — especially with the new ultra-wide-angle lens — and that gives you more options if you don't have a wide-angle lens for your DSLR or mirrorless camera. It's about using the tools you have at your disposal to get the best results. If you have the time and ability to use a digital camera instead of an iPhone (or with an iPhone), you can capture a wide variety of photos. Here are some things to consider when you're out shooting photos that may make you realize how beneficial a digital camera can be. See better at night

There are plenty of reasons a digital camera is better than an iPhone at night photography. Still, mostly it comes down to one thing — light. When you're shooting at night or in other low-light situations, you need your camera to get more light into the picture if you don't want your photo to be a dark, blurry mess. With a digital camera, you can adjust the shutter speed, ISO, and aperture of each photo you take, allowing you to fine tailor the amount of light the sensor is getting. You don't have all these options on the iPhone, and the sensors are smaller in an iPhone than most digital cameras, making it harder for light to get in. Don't get me wrong, iPhones have gotten better over the years, and the inclusion of Night Mode in newer iPhones does a great job of capturing pretty good photos in low-light situations. But you have much more versatility with a digital camera to help make your low-light photos turn out superb, not just good. Action shots won't be blurry If you ever see a photographer at a sporting event — like an NHL game — you won't see them use an iPhone to snap pictures of the action; you'll see them use some digital camera. Attached to their cameras will likely be a long lens — known as a telephoto lens — that are meant to be able to get you close to the action when you're far away. Even though newer iPhone models have a 2.5x telephoto lens, there's no way you will get close enough to get any decent photo. Again, shutter speed plays a role as well. To get a clear and crisp action shot without any motion blur takes a very high shutter speed — something the iPhone isn't capable of doing. Whether you're heading to an NFL game or want to take pictures of your kids playing soccer, a digital camera is better than an iPhone to capture the action. Wildlife is often far away