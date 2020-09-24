People often say that the best camera is the one you have with you, and for most people, that's a phone like the iPhone. Tons of people take really great pictures on their iPhones every day. Over the years, the iPhone has gotten pretty damn good at taking decent shots; however, the best digital camera will still outperform the best iPhone in many situations. While it's entirely possible to take great-looking photos with an iPhone, the small sensors, fixed aperture of each lens, and lack of good-quality zoom make it difficult to be as versatile as a dedicated digital camera. Here are four different common situations you might find yourself in where a digital camera is better than an iPhone. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Low-light situations

If you've ever tried to take a photo with your iPhone at dusk or night, you know how most of those shots just don't turn out. Even with the impressive Night Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro models, the picture will often turn out grainy and out of focus. This is because the sensors inside iPhone cameras are just too small to get enough light into the picture. Plus, unless you have a manual camera app for your iPhone, you can't adjust the shutter speed to allow more time for light to get into the shot. You can probably tell by looking at the photos above which one is from a digital camera and which one is from an iPhone, but this illustrates my point very well. The picture of the fox was taken on my iPhone X, and it's just grainy and blurry because of the lack of light. I couldn't adjust the shutter speed, and I only had the fixed aperture of the iPhone lens, meaning I couldn't get enough light into my photo to make the image clear. When you take a photo in low-light with a digital camera, you have the option to adjust your settings accordingly, and plenty of lenses for DSLR and mirrorless cameras have super-wide apertures and large sensors that make low-light photography much easier. Action shots Actions shots are some of the hardest shots to take, even when you do have a digital camera, but they are near impossible to take well on an iPhone. It's because the iPhone can't zoom in enough on the action and maintain a clear picture. If you ever see a photographer at a sporting event — like an NHL game — you won't see them use an iPhone to snap pictures of the action; you'll see them use some sort of digital camera. Attached to their cameras will likely be a long lens — known as a telephoto lens — that are meant to be able to get you close to the action when you're far away. Even though newer iPhone models have a 2x telephoto lens, there's no way you will get close enough to get any decent photo. Again, shutter speed plays a role as well. To get a clear and crisp action shot without any motion blur takes a very high shutter speed — something the iPhone just isn't capable of doing. Whether you're heading to an NFL game, or just want to take pictures of your kids playing soccer, a digital camera is better than an iPhone. Portraits