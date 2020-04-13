What you need to know
- A worker at a Vietnamese Samsung Display factory has coronavirus.
- 40 people they have been in contact with are now in quarantine.
- Japan Display produces iPhone screens for Apple.
Authorities have ordered that people working at a Vietnamese Japan Display factory be quarantined, according to a report by Reuters. This after a worker at the Bac Ninh plant tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The report notes that a "25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit" at the plant was tested as positive for the virus on Sunday, but Samsung Display's parent company, Samsung Electronics, says that production hasn't yet been affected. That despite the fact that 44 people who the person came into contact with have been ordered to quarantine themselves by authorities. Nguyen Huong Giang, chair of the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, also told a state broadcaster that vehicles used to transport workers have undergone deep cleaning.
While Japan Display produces the OLED screens used in Apple's high-end iPhones it isn't clear whether this factory is involved in that contract. Regardless, this is another example of the potential for coronavirus to impact large tech companies and their products.
Developers spoofed a TikTok server and replaced real videos with fakes
TikTok is super popular but it's got its problems. Not least the fact developers were able to make fake videos appear as if they were from verified sources.
Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Which is better for you?
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit Versa Lite have a similar price point and similar feature set, so they are bound to attract similar customers. However, there are some important differences between them, and which one you choose will be determined which features mean the most to you.
You'll need to wait for some of this year's iPhones but it'll be worth it
A new Bloomberg report says Apple will launch its high-end iPhones a little later than usual. But we'll get something to make the wait worthwhile.
The best 40-inch and 43-inch TVs around
If you don't want a small screen, but you don't quite want to jump up to a big-screen TV, then the 40- to 43-inch range is your best option. Check out these 4K and 1080p options.