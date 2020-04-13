Authorities have ordered that people working at a Vietnamese Japan Display factory be quarantined, according to a report by Reuters. This after a worker at the Bac Ninh plant tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

The report notes that a "25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit" at the plant was tested as positive for the virus on Sunday, but Samsung Display's parent company, Samsung Electronics, says that production hasn't yet been affected. That despite the fact that 44 people who the person came into contact with have been ordered to quarantine themselves by authorities. Nguyen Huong Giang, chair of the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, also told a state broadcaster that vehicles used to transport workers have undergone deep cleaning.

While Japan Display produces the OLED screens used in Apple's high-end iPhones it isn't clear whether this factory is involved in that contract. Regardless, this is another example of the potential for coronavirus to impact large tech companies and their products.