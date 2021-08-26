Blurry 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 photo could suggest rumored size increase

What you need to know
- A recent rumor indicates Apple Watch Series 7 will be bigger than the Series 6.
- It is reported that the displays will be 41mm and 45mm respectively.
- A new photo appears to confirm this rumored size increase.
A new photo shared online appears to indicate that previous Apple Watch Series 7 rumors of a size increase are correct, if the photo is real, of course.
A photo first spotted by DuanRui on Twitter, reveals a photo that appears to show a very close up shot of an Apple Watch Series 7 band complete with 45mm sizing mark. The image is taken from Chinese social media platform Weibo, and the photo is now circulating around multiple accounts, unfortunately, that means it's difficult to tell where the image first came from and whether it's real. It does however match up very closely with a rumor from earlier this week, possibly suggesting it is correct.
The leak follows a report from earlier this week claiming the new sizes were in the works. From Tuesday:
Apple Watch Series 7 could come in two new sizes, 41mm and 45mm, according to a new rumor.
Information shared to Weibo states:
I vaguely think that this year's Apple Series Series 7 has two models in sizes 41mm and 45mm, with the old and new straps universal
According to Uncle Pan, the Apple Watch will grow by 1mm in size for each design. However, with rumors that Apple might adopt a slightly different design, this could simply indicate a larger display in a watch with relatively similar-sized housing.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a new squared-off design that mirrors the iPhone 12, and a new processor could make the upcoming Series 7 the best Apple Watch the company has ever made. Rumors indicate the company could also announce a new rugged Apple Watch for outdoor adventuring.
