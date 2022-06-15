Apple Watches aren't often known to have big discounts throughout the year, so it's surprising and exciting that the entire lineup of Apple's top-of-the-range Smartwatch has seen an impressive $70 off full price. Yes, that includes all the colors available on Amazon, as well as the GPS and cellular models. There really hasn't been a better time to grab an Apple Watch Series 7 - on pretty much all the models and colors, this is the lowest price they've been. That's not bad for what we called the best Apple Watch

This is the best price that the Apple Watch Series 7 has seen since its release last year! This price is for every single color in the lineup as well, so you're spoilt for choice!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's most recent release into the wearables space and boasts some incredibly alluring specs. A sumptuous always-on retina display dominates the face, while the water-resistant aluminum case hides a swathe of different sensors, including a blood oxygen meter, sleep monitoring, and an advanced collection of ECG generators. The strap is a comfy silicone band that can be changed out for anything else in Apple's strap range, so if you fancy a change later on down the line, there's an incredible range of options on offer.

The Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 7 will let you take your watch anywhere, without the need for an iPhone to be anywhere nearby - which is super helpful if you're a runner or a cyclist and don't want a big bulky phone in your pocket!

It's still more expensive than the Apple Watch SE, but that particular model lacks the surprisingly useful ECG sensor and has a much smaller screen. The price drop makes it now much cheaper as well than the Apple Watch Hermes, the designer option only available from Apple or Hermes themselves - although if you were ever serious about one of those, you'll not likely be looking at price reductions in the first place.

So unless you're looking for a snazzy Milanese loop watch band, the bragging rights of having a 'space-grade titanium' watch, or have at least an extra $400 burning a hole in your pocket, this is the Apple Watch to go for - While perhaps not as fashionable as the more expensive stainless steel or titanium options, it boasts all the same features, while being worth the extra over the Apple Watch SE.

Waiting until Prime Day to see if there are any more reductions? Head over to our Prime Day Apple Watch deals page, and see what kind of deals to expect come Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Want to protect your shiny new Apple Watch? Make sure you grab one of the best Apple Watch cases.