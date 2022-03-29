What you need to know
- Apple watchOS 8.5 came out last week.
- It appears to be causing issues with the Series 7 Apple Watch.
- Users are complaining of problems fast-charging their devices.
Multiple users of the Apple Watch Series 7 state their device no longer fast charges on the latest version of watchOS 8.5.
Users in Apple's support forums and on Reddit noted by 9to5Mac reported the issue:
Hi,
After updating the Apple Watch 7 to WhatchOS 8.5 it stopped fast charging with Belkin BoostCharge PRO. It used to charge very fast and now is very very very slow (about 5% in one hour). Any idea of how to solve this issue?
Thanks!
Another said:
I can also confirm, the boost pro stopped charging my Series 7 altogether after updating to watchOS 8.5. It'll charge normally on Apple chargers, but the Belkin fast charger recently released no longer works. Considering the absolute desolate landscape that third party fast charging for Series 7 is currently, how quickly Apple releases a fix for this is critical for Belkin and others to keep customer trust.
Reddit users reported much of the same, as did those on the MacRumors forum:
I'm having issues with fast charging since the 8.5 install.
Essentially, fast charging does work with the dedicated USB C cable included in the Series 7 box and 20w adapter, but does not work with the Belkin fast charge dock introduced as it did previously.
I've become accustom to quick charging, and am curious if others are having this issue?
One interesting workaround found by a user states that fast-charging does work plugged into another Apple device, like an iPad or Mac. The issue is interesting because lots of the reported issues seem to pertain to third-party accessories, with some noting they weren't experiencing similar problems with Apple's own charging gear.
We've reached out to Apple for comment.
