Apple's original Milanese Loop for Apple Watch is beautiful, smooth, and made of stainless steel mesh that wraps around your wrist in a continuous, adjustable loop. However, the Milanese Loop is a pretty hefty investment. Going with a third-party option can save you a lot of money. Plus, you're not limited to the colors Apple offers when you go third-party. All of the listings below are available for any size or generation Apple Watch.
- Price and color: WAAILU Stainless Steel Mesh Loop
- Slim style: SWEES Stainless Steel Thin Band
- Basics: Swhatty Stainless Steel Mesh Loop
- Bargain two-pack: Amzpas Metal Stainless Steel Bands
- Three, if you please: Sowuouxy Stainless Steel Mesh Loop (3-pack)
- Colorful options: OULUOQI Stainless Steel Mesh Band
Price and color: WAAILU Stainless Steel Mesh LoopStaff pick
The WAAILU Stainless Steel Mesh Loop is nicely priced and comes in a variety of appealing colors. Choose from black, New Gold, Rose Pink, silver, and space grey.
Slim style: SWEES Stainless Steel Thin Band
If you prefer a slimmer look, consider the SWEES Stainless Steel Thin Band. It tapers away from the Apple Watch for a more delicate appearance. This band is available in plenty of different color options, so you can match your Apple Watch or go for a contrasting look.
Basics: Swhatty Stainless Steel Mesh Loop
Get back to the basics with this simple stainless steel mesh loop band that resembles Apple's Milanese Loop. It comes in a handful of colors that are sure to please, not just the colors that Apple offers.
Bargain two-pack: Amzpas Metal Stainless Steel Bands
This is a nice price for two Milanese-style stainless steel mesh Apple Watch bands. You can choose from various two-packs in different color combinations to match with different jewelry.
Three, if you please: Sowuouxy Stainless Steel Mesh Loop (3-pack)
Having a hard time deciding between silver, rose gold, and black? Pick up all three for one low price, and you can share with friends and family or keep them all to create different looks.
Colorful options: OULUOQI Stainless Steel Mesh Band
While this listing includes the more typical colors, you can also pick more unusual looks. I'm partial to the Ice Blue Gradient Retro Gold shown here. The rainbow look of the multicolor band is also worth checking out.
Get a steal on a steel Milanese loop style band
As you can see from our Milanese Loop review, we love that gorgeous, sophisticated style. Finding the best Apple Watch band can be tricky, but these Milanese miracles are bound to give you a few ideas when you're shopping online. At about one-tenth the price of Apple's own offerings, you might even buy more than one of these third-party bands. The WAAILU Stainless Steel Mesh Loop is a reliable and super comfortable replacement strap that won't break the bank. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick up several to go with different outfits.
Personally, I love the twist that SWEES puts on the Milanese style with its Stainless Steel Thin Band. Rather than a precise copy, it's a slimmer and more delicate look. Those of us with smaller wrists will appreciate having more streamlined looks like this one to choose from.
