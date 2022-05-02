What you need to know
- Apple has added the Apple Watch Series 7 to its Certified Refurbished store.
- Customers can save as much as $70 by choosing to buy a refurbished watch.
You can now grab some decent savings on the Apple Watch Series 7 directly from Apple itself.
Apple is now selling the Apple Watch Series 7 on its Certified Refurbished Store, the company's online store that features used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition.
There are a number of color and size options on the store now but here are some examples:
- Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: $339.00 (Was $399.00, Save $60.00)
- Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band: $359.00 (Was $429.00, Save $70.00)
Apple's refurbished products are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to pay $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping is also available for free. You can even choose your local Apple Store as the place for pickup.
Customers who take advantage of Apple's Certified Refurbished program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.
You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.
If you want to find some things to spend that savings on, check out our list of the Best screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 7 in 2022.
