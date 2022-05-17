Remember that rumored Apple Watch Series 7 with the flat sides that we all thought looked stunning? The one that didn't happen? Apparently, that design was for Apple Watch Series 8 all along! Who knew?

Not year-ago-us, that's who!

Let's back up slightly for those with short memories. Last year we saw rumors from YouTuber Jon Prosser and others that the Apple Watch Series 7 launch would see a new design complete with square edges. It was a massive departure from the Apple Watch we knew and mostly loved. And it looked stunning. Of course, that wasn't what Apple announced — we didn't see the rumored rugged Apple Watch, either — and we were all sad. Now, Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro believes that we're in for a treat with Apple Watch Series 8 getting that redesign — and Prosser has had some stunning new images made up to show what it could look like.

Where things differ from last year's leak is the arrival of a new, flat display glass. That's the part that ShrimpApplePro tweeted about, tagging Prosser in the process. Now, let me be clear — the legitimacy of ShrimpApplePro 'leaks' isn't guaranteed at this point, although Prosser seems to believe the account is on the up and up. Regardless, this leak needs more salt than a bag of McDonald's fries. Keep that in mind.

Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

illustration image only not real. https://t.co/uC6i22Q0aZ pic.twitter.com/DmWh8FOZGE — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) May 16, 2022

But that said, who can look at this design and not hope Apple will give it to us this year?!