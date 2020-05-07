50 Cent has revealed how he convinced Steve Jobs to help sell the iPod with his P.I.M.P. music video.

As reported by Genius:

The video for 50 Cent's 2003 hit, "P.I.M.P.," opens with a lingering shot of the rapper using an iPod. In a recent interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, the Queens native revealed he pitched to the idea Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and claimed he received a six-figure payout for the groundbreaking device's first product placement in a music video.

During the interview 50 spoke about how he first saw the iPod whilst meeting with Steve Jobs in Jimmy Iovine's office:

"You think you could sell an iPod? I could sell an iPod," 50 remembered telling Jobs, after learning about the gadget. "Jimmy will tell you, in that 10 minutes that I sat there, I got [Steve Jobs] to give me $150,000. [It was] the first time Apple did product placement in anything, any music video."

The iPod made an appearence in 50's P.I.M.P. music video, a cameo that netted the rapper $150,000. Not bad.