We know. You weren't going to buy one anyway, especially after all these reviewers discovered just how breakable the Galaxy Fold really is. But, just to give you an idea of what you can get for the same price as, basically a prototype, foldable phone, here are six things you could spend $2,000 on instead.

Basically anything else is better

We're making fun here, but the sentiment behind our joke is real. Right now, foldable phones are still in the experimental stages, and the Galaxy Fold is evidence of why you should consider where you spend your next $2,000. Sure, we all want to look cool with the latest and greatest tech, and those of us who are early adopters will often get something sub-par to what will later be considered one of the best tech gadgets on the market (the Apple Watch is a perfect example — Series 0 was OK, but Series 4 is where Apple perfected the hardware).

Samsung released the Galaxy Fold (to reviewers) too early. It's half-baked, has a compromising user interface, and for some, broke after just a day of use. This is not an early adopter gadget. It's a prototype still in beta. For $2,000, you can spend your money better elsewhere.

