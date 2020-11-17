A police search is underway in the UK after robbers hijacked a truck in Northamptonshire, stealing £5 million ($6.6M) worth of Apple products.

From Northamptonshire police:

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after £5 million of Apple products were stolen from a lorry during a robbery on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire. The incident took place on the southbound slip road at Junction 18 of the M1, between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday, November 10, when the lorry driver and security guard were targeted and tied up. The lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the offenders transferred the trailer on to an awaiting truck, and drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind.

The getaway truck was reportedly later found one county over in Warwickshire, where the perpetrators transferred 48 pallets of Apple products into a third vehicle. Northamptonshire Police are trying to track down the goods and the offenders, and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed anything. Per the report, the incident took place on Junction 18 of the M1 motorway, on the southbound sliproad between 7:45 pm and 8 pm last week, November 10.

As noted by reader James, to add insult to injury, the incident took place on the M1 motorway in the UK, literally 60 minutes after Apple announced its 'M1' Apple silicon chip at its 'One More Thing' event.

Police also expressed an interest in any dash-cam footage from drivers in the area, and would also like to speak with anyone "who has been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances" or who knows of anyone selling Apple products at low prices.

A big week for criminals, on Monday, it was reported that Amazon workers in Madrid had stolen $600,000 worth of iPhones by swapping them with inexpensive goods.