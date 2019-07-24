Want to snag a pair of 2nd-generation AirPods for free? 7-Eleven is giving you the opportunity to do just that, as long as you are one of the first 500 customers who place an order of $50 or more tomorrow, July 25, through their 7NOW app.

You'll want to make sure that you have downloaded the 7NOW app on your iOS device. Once it's downloaded, launch the app and turn on push notifications. This is actually important, because you will receive a push notification once this flash deal begins. 7-Eleven will also have updates on their social media accounts.

In order to qualify for the free AirPods, you'll need to be one of the first 500 customers who place an order totaling at least $50 before sales tax. However, since this is also available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, placing the $50+ order does not guarantee that you'll receive the free pair.

If you are one of the faster ones to get your order through, you will receive an email from 7NOW Fulfillment within 72 hours to claim your AirPods. After clicking the unique link in that email, you'll fill out an acceptance form, and then 7-Eleven will confirm your claim and ship out your AirPods within 6-weeks.

This offer from 7-Eleven is only available to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or older. 7NOW delivery is also only available in select markets, so make sure you check ahead if it's available in your area.

