What you need to know
- A 7-year-old in Atlanta has ended up in the hospital after swallowing an AirPod.
- The boy had received a new iPhone and AirPods as a Christmas present.
- According to the doctors, the AirPod will apparently pass on its own.
AirPods continue to be easy to lose, but this latest case is a bit different than those of us that are absent-minded and leave the headphones in a Starbucks. Reported by WSB-TV2 in Atlanta, a 7-year-old in Georgia has landed themselves in the emergency room after swallowing one of their Christmas gifts - an AirPod.
Kiara Stroud, the boy's mother, says that she had bought her son a new iPhone and AirPods for Christmas, but that things got scary when he son said he had swallowed on of the AirPods. As to how he had ended up swallowing the headphone, Stroud explained that "he said he was holding it in his mouth by the long part."
When Stroud and her son got to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston, the doctor was unsure as to what an AirPod was. "She was like, 'An AirPod? You know, it's really unique. I never really heard of this,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's a wireless headset,' and she was just amazed. I've never seen anything like it," Stroud said.
But, when the physician did an X-ray of her son's stomach, they found the AirPod. "We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I'm like, 'This boy really swallowed his AirPod!'" Stroud said.
When asked how the AirPod needed to be removed, the doctor assured Stroud and her son that the headphone was small enough to pass on its own. That still left her son with a unique concern.
"He was like, 'Mom. I don't want my phone,' because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he's like, 'I don't want to be near my phone. I don't want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' He's a crazy kid," Stroud said.
