A new report claims that 74% of people asked about the iPhone 13 name said that they didn't like it and that this year's iPhone should be called something else.

According to the 3,000 iPhone and iPad users surveyed by SellCell, the number 13 is problematic due to either being superstitious or suffering from triskaidekaphobia – the fear of number '13.'

When asked what they think iPhone 13 should be called, many said that iPhone (2021) would be the way to go.

1-in-5 Apple users (18.3%) are triskaidekaphobic (fear of number '13') and would be put off by the 'iPhone 13' moniker

A whopping 74% would prefer a different name than iPhone 13 for next-gen iPhones, with 'iPhone (2021)' voted the most suitable name at 38%. Other responses: iPhone 13 (26%), iPhone 21 (16%), iPhone 12S (13%), iPhone 14 (7%)

Apple is set to announce its 2021 iPhones this fall and while we've all been using the iPhone 13 moniker, it really could be called anything. iPhone 12s isn't beyond the realms of possibility at this point. Apple could also skip 13 altogether. It did skip iPhone 9, after all.

Whatever it's called, the next iPhone will be the best iPhone the company has ever made. Rumors have it offering a new 120Hz display on some models, while a faster processor is a given at this point.