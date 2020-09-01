The 7th generation iPod nano was also the final generation of the iPod nano, and it appears that it is finally being welcomed into Apple's vintage list.

According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple will be adding the 7th generation iPod nano to its Vintage and Obsolete products list as a now vintage product. It was originally introduced in September of 2012 with a refreshed model in 2015.

The vintage products list features devices that have not been sold or more than five and less than seven years ago. After products pass the seven year mark, they are considered obsolete. Apple debuted a refreshed version of the seventh-generation iPod nano in mid-2015, and that was the final iPod nano that came out. Now that the device is five years old, it is being added to the vintage list.

Along with the 7th generation iPod nano, Apple is apparently also adding the 5th generation iPod touch to the vintage list. As a vintage product, both devices will still be able to receive repairs from both Apple and third-party service providers.

While devices on the vintage list are able to receive hardware service from Apple and Apple service providers, it is subject to the availability of repair components and where required by law. Obsolete products have no hardware service available with no exceptions. Apple is planning to officially add the seventh-generation iPod nano to the Vintage and Obsolete list on September 30, along with the 5th-generation iPod touch, originally released on October 11, 2012.

Apple introduced the original iPod nano in September of 2005.