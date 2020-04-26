Do you have a new DSLR you need to outfit with accessories? Whether you're new to the world of DSLR photography or are a seasoned professional, accessories are a must-have. They'll help to protect your gear, make travel less of a hassle, and extend the usefulness of your camera. Ready to get started? These are our nine most trusted DLSR camera accessories of the year.
- Blast away dust: Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster
- Carry your gear on your back: Lowepro Tahoe BP 150
- A solid tripod: 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey Tripod
- Lighting is everything: Neewer TT560 Speedlite
- Add a memory card: SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I
- Add high quality sound to video: Rode VideoMicro
- Safely clean your lenses: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 6-pack
- Keep your memory cards protected: HDE Waterproof Memory Card Case
- A day bag: AmazonBasics Large DSLR Camera Bag
When you're working with an interchangeable lens camera, dust can be an issue. It clings to camera sensors and lenses, leading to pictures filled with spots. Blast away dust and other small particles with a Giottos Rocket Air Blaster. Aim the Rocket Air Blaster's nozzle toward your lens, camera, or the camera sensor and squeeze the bulb. The rush of air frees stubborn dust and debris in areas you cannot or should not reach.
The Lowepro Tahoe is a lightweight backpack designed specifically for cameras, lenses, chargers, tripods, and other gear. Moveable, padded dividers keep your camera and lenses protected from the elements and also from banging into one another. The backpack straps are cushioned and comfortable and take the weight of your equipment off your neck and spread it evenly across your shoulders and back.
A good tripod is one that is stable in any weather, light enough to carry, and easily adjusted in the field—the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey ticks all three boxes. Yes, there are cheaper tripods out there, but this is a solid offering that will last for years. The Punks Corey folds down small, holds up to 22 pounds, has an AirHed Neo ballhead, is compatible with Arca Swiss Quick Release Plates, and comes with a multitool for making adjustments, plus a sturdy drawstring bag.
Light is what makes a photograph stand out. You can add fill light to portraits, evening shots, and indoor compositions with Neewer's TT560. This manual flash fits on the hot shoe of all major camera brands and can also be used off-camera on the included stand. The inexpensive Neewer rotates 90 degrees vertically and 270 degrees horizontally so you can aim light exactly where it's needed.
Increase your digital storage space with a fast SanDisk Ultra microSD card. Transfer speeds are quick, the card is water-resistant, and it's safe to use in any temperature. In other words, it's perfect for photographers who shoot in all kinds of weather. This card comes with an SD adapter and gives you a whopping 128GBs of space.
The VideoMicro from Rode Microphones is a compact, condenser on-camera mic. The sound it captures is far better than the microphone that's built into your camera. If you shoot video, this is a must! There's no battery required, and this kit comes with a Rycote Lyre shock mount and a two-year warranty. Sound is natural and well-balanced with the Rode, and it's a steal at this price.
Lenses are a magnet for dust, dirt, fingerprints, and lint. MagicFiber makes these soft microfiber cloths that absorb and remove oils, smudges, and fingerprints without scratching delicate lenses or leaving streaks behind. This six-pack of towels works on camera lenses and can also clean your touchscreen LCD, your glasses, and even your computer. Handy to have, cheap to buy.
It's a good idea to carry several memory cards on every shoot because memory card failure is a thing, and it can ruin a shoot. Keep your cards sheltered from the elements and dirt and debris with this HDE Waterproof Memory Card Case. The fitted slots on the inside hold up to 12 cards. The exterior is made of hard plastic that's shockproof and waterproof, and it's guaranteed never to fail you.
For day trips or quick outings, a camera bag is all you need. There's room inside this large over-the-shoulder bag from AmazonBasics for all your essentials. The padded interior gives you space for your DSLR, a few lenses, your phone, and a tablet. Use the external zippered pockets to store extra memory cards or cables. The AmazonBasics camera bag is lightweight enough to tote around all day and won't dent your budget.
My top three picks
The tools you use in conjunction with your DSLR can help to improve the quality of your images and keep your gear out of harm's way. My most used DSLR accessory is the Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster. A quick squeeze of the bulb blasts air to your camera sensor or over the exterior of your lens to free stuck-on dust and debris.
I've carried the Lowepro Tahoe from coast to coast for the last two years, and I love it. There's enough space for lenses, your camera, memory cards, battery chargers, cables, extras lights, and even a bottle of water.
If you want crisp photos, you need a tripod. I invested in the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey ages ago, and it's never let me down. It supports 22 pounds, comes with a ballhead and level, and it's steady as can be, even in high winds.
