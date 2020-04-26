Do you have a new DSLR you need to outfit with accessories? Whether you're new to the world of DSLR photography or are a seasoned professional, accessories are a must-have. They'll help to protect your gear, make travel less of a hassle, and extend the usefulness of your camera. Ready to get started? These are our nine most trusted DLSR camera accessories of the year.

My top three picks

The tools you use in conjunction with your DSLR can help to improve the quality of your images and keep your gear out of harm's way. My most used DSLR accessory is the Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster. A quick squeeze of the bulb blasts air to your camera sensor or over the exterior of your lens to free stuck-on dust and debris.

I've carried the Lowepro Tahoe from coast to coast for the last two years, and I love it. There's enough space for lenses, your camera, memory cards, battery chargers, cables, extras lights, and even a bottle of water.

If you want crisp photos, you need a tripod. I invested in the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey ages ago, and it's never let me down. It supports 22 pounds, comes with a ballhead and level, and it's steady as can be, even in high winds.