What you need to know
- Apple has released a new ad for the Apple Watch.
- "911" tells the story of three people who were saved from accidents because of their watch.
- It's important to know that a cellular Apple Watch is best for these situations.
Apple is out with its latest Apple Watch ad, and this one is all about peace of mind.
The ad, called "911," tells the true story of three people who, after getting in a dangerous accident, were each saved because of the Apple Watch on their wrist. You can check out the new ad below:
These are just three of many incredible stories where people were able to get help using Apple Watch.
Apple has continuously called the Apple Watch "a guardian of your health." While people usually think of exercise or general health tracking, the Apple Watch continues to also grow as a device that can help during an emergency like those depicted in the ad.
It's important to note that all three stories from the ad may have required the person to own the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch. While the GPS version can call 911, it needs to be near your iPhone. So, for those who are taking just their watch with them, you'll need the GPS + Cellular version to contact emergency services.
The two Apple Watches that currently support cellular are the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE. While the Apple Watch Series 7 gets you a bigger screen, faster charging, and the ability to take an ECG, the Apple Watch SE gets you everything else.
If you're trying to figure out which one is best for your peace of mind, check out our Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 will gain lossless audio support, new charging case
Apple's rumored AirPods Pro refresh will bring with it support for lossless audio as well as a new charging case that will support improved Find My functionality by making a sound when being located.
N64 controller makes playing retro games easier, but with a learning curve
The N64 controller for Nintendo Switch makes playing Zelda, Mario, and other classics easier. But that's only if you can get your hands on it.
Protect that Apple Watch Series 7 screen and keep it pristine
That big and beautiful Apple Watch Series 7 screen is the reason many people decided to upgrade. Keep it looking perfect with one of these screen protectors.