These are just three of many incredible stories where people were able to get help using Apple Watch.

The ad, called "911," tells the true story of three people who, after getting in a dangerous accident, were each saved because of the Apple Watch on their wrist. You can check out the new ad below:

Apple is out with its latest Apple Watch ad, and this one is all about peace of mind.

Apple has continuously called the Apple Watch "a guardian of your health." While people usually think of exercise or general health tracking, the Apple Watch continues to also grow as a device that can help during an emergency like those depicted in the ad.

It's important to note that all three stories from the ad may have required the person to own the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch. While the GPS version can call 911, it needs to be near your iPhone. So, for those who are taking just their watch with them, you'll need the GPS + Cellular version to contact emergency services.

The two Apple Watches that currently support cellular are the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE. While the Apple Watch Series 7 gets you a bigger screen, faster charging, and the ability to take an ECG, the Apple Watch SE gets you everything else.

If you're trying to figure out which one is best for your peace of mind, check out our Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison.