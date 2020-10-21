Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera features 1080p high definition video, PIR motion sensing, and a 152-degree wide field of view. The camera works indoors and out, with an IP65 weather-resistance rating and a set of included mounts allow placement on a wall, table, or even as a button-less doorbell. The camera runs on a 5V USB adapter, and when installed as a doorbell, it can utilize existing 8-24V wiring.

Modular by design, the new abode Outdoor Smart Camera can be deployed using included mounts to optimize installation flexibility and provide advanced video coverage. The new video camera features a PIR motion sensor that enables person detection, an IR LED for low-light vision, a built-in microphone for two-way communication, a light sensor, and a wide-angle lens capable of providing a 1920 x 1080p video across a 152° field of view. Featuring an IP65 weather-resistance rating, the abode Outdoor Smart Camera can withstand a wide variation of outdoor temperatures and environmental conditions.

Abode has announced on Wednesday that the company's Outdoor Smart Camera is now available for pre-orders. First introduced earlier this year at CES 2020, the Outdoor Smart Camera is a versatile security solution that can also function as a video doorbell.

The Outdoor Smart Camera also offers flexible connectivity options as it works with Abode's security systems or standalone via Wi-Fi. Smart features include CUE automation with other Abode accessories, facial recognition, and support for Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. Support for Apple's HomeKit is also in the works, with Abode stating that the Outdoor Smart Camera is awaiting certification.

"The culmination of the launch of the Outdoor Smart Camera and the major updates to video performance across all abode cameras, making them best-in-class, represent a monumental step forward," said Chris Carney, CEO and founder of abode. "We're now providing customers with even more choices on how to best secure their home."

Alongside the launch, Abode has also announced a series of upgrades that will bring performance improvements for its existing cameras. Available as a firmware update through the Abode app and shipping with the latest Outdoor Smart Camera, users will see reduced latency, faster launch times, and improved video quality.

The Abode Smart Outdoor Camera is available for pre-orders now at a special introductory price of $159. The camera will begin shipping in early November, and after its release, the camera will retail for $199.