One charger to rule them all? The Acefast Z4 218W GaN charger offers masterful power delivery at a great price, capable of quick-charging two 16-inch MacBook Pros at the same time, with ports to spare

With a cool, partially see-through design and a really versatile set of charging speed options across a spread of four ports, the Acefast Z4 218W GaN charger might be the last power hub your desk ever needs.

I love when a gadget just does what it says on the tin. I really love when a gadget does that, and then does it while looking good. I really, really love when a gadget does both of those things, and then does it at a great price point, too.

That’s exactly what the Acefast Z4 218 GaN charging hub manages to do. Chargers aren’t exactly the sexiest or most exciting products out there, but Acefast has managed to make one that’s not only highly functional, but pretty good-looking too. That it does so at an affordable price point is just the icing on the cake.

Offering four charging ports, a monitoring screen, and the ability to fast charge two devices up to 100W simultaneously, it’ll make a great addition to any gadget hoarder’s desk.

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Price and availability

The Acefast Z4 218W GaN charger is available to buy now, direct from Acefast and retailers like Amazon. It has a listing price of $99.99, but has been up for sale with a price tag as low as $89.

That’s a great price for a really solid charger. And though there are a few competitors that offer more ports in a similar form factor, they can be as much as double the price for not all that much more useful functionality. This feels like a great sweet spot.

What I love

Versatility is the name of the game with the Acefast Z4 218W GaN. With three USB-C ports and a USB-A port up front, it offers four different charging modes. These are cycled through with a button on the front of the device, and explained via a colorful and bright 1.3-inch LCD screen. This details which port will charge at which speed across the various modes, and updates in real-time, ensuring you’re always able to maximize your charging efficiency across devices.

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

The headline charging stat will be that 2x 100W charging speed option across two USB-C ports — enough to keep two 16-inch MacBook Pros going simultaneously. But here’s a full rundown of all those different charging modes according to Acefast, and what each is capable of:

Mode A (213W Total):

USB-C1 (100W) + C2 (65W) + C3 (30W) + USB-A (18W)

USB-C1 (100W Max): 3.3-21V/5A (PPS, 100W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

USB-C2 (65W Max): 3.3-11V/5A (PPS, 55W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

USB-C3 (30W Max): 3.3-11V/3A (PPS, 30W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/2.5A (30W), 15V/2A (30W), 20V/1.5A (30W)

USB-A (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

Mode B (213W Total):

USB-C1 (65W) + C2 (65W) + C3 (65W) + USB-A (18W)

USB-C1/C2 (65W Max): 3.3-11V/5A (PPS, 55W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

USB-C3 (65W Max): 3.3-21V/3A (PPS, 30W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (345W), 20V/3.25A (65W)

USB-A (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

Mode C (218W Total):

USB-C1 (100W) + C2 (100W) + USB-A (18W)

USB-C1/C2 (100W Max): 3.3-21V/5A (PPS, 100W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

USB-A (18W Max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

Mode D (218W Total):

USB-C1 (100W) + C2 (100W) + C3 (18W)

USB-C1/C2 (100W Max): 3.3-21V/5A (PPS, 100W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

USB-C3 (18W Max): 3.3-11V/2A (PPS, 18W Max), 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

There’s admittedly a lot to take in there, but it demonstrates the flexibility on offer across the charger’s ports. I personally tended to leave it in Mode A most of the time — with that, I could fast-charge my M2 MacBook Air over USB-C port 1, speedily charge the new 2024 iPad Pro on USB-C port 2, with my iPhone 15 Pro still getting lots of juice over USB-C port 3, which left the USB-A port to top up things that weren’t as much of a charging priority, such as game controllers. It never got worryingly hot when under load, either.

And, as far as chargers go, it looks great. Acefast has a thing for transparent designs, and while it’s only the front piece that gives you a view inside the inner workings of the charger, it’s still always cool to see the circuitry behind your gadgetry. Matte grey plastic is used around the rest of the shell, with an Acefast logo embossed on top, while rubber feet on the bottom side stop things slipping around. It’s weighty — good for pulling cables out and plugging them in without yanking the whole charging unit around, though not quite as useful if you’re looking to take it on the go. In the box, you’ll find a detachable 1.5m plug cable for hooking up to a wall, too.

What I don’t love

There’s really not much fault that can be thrown at the Acefast Z4 218W GaN charger. It might possibly be charging overkill for some more casual gadget users, who may find themselves slightly confused by all the charging speed options that can be cycled through. But then, that kind of user probably doesn’t need the flexibility offered by a multi-charger anyway.

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

In an ideal world, the Acefast Z4 218W GaN charger might include some ports around more sides than just its front — that’d let it act like a central hub for any traveling work forces gathered around a table, perhaps. But that's a niche use case, and not a real mark against what’s on offer here.

Competition

There are tons of charger options out there, and we regularly update our list of the best chargers for iPhone to keep you abreast of what’s available. But multi-chargers like this, capable of powering everything from the best MacBooks to your Apple Watch aren’t quite so common.

If you can stump up the cash, Ugreen has a great six-port 200W charger, the Nexode 200W — but it has a price tag of $199. If you need more watts across four ports, the new Anker Prime 240W GaN charger hits higher heights, but at a pricier $159, and without the cool design of the Acefast.

Should You Buy It?

Buy it if…

You need to fast-charge lots of devices simultaneously

You dig being able to monitor charging speeds

You want complete control over how to distribute power to your gadgets

Don’t buy it if…

You need a portable charger

You’re only looking to power a couple of devices at once

The thought of deciding what device gets what power supply sounds complicated to you

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Verdict

Powerful, versatile, and good-looking, the Acefast Z4 218W GaN charging hub is a great center point for all your device-power needs. Well-priced and with a cool external design, it’s a nerdy bit of kit, but expertly ensures all your devices get the juice they need, at speed.