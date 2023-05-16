Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station) review: The Triforce of charging stands

Exactly what it says on the tin, the Anker 737 MagGo Charger is a great 3-in-1 charging solution with brilliant build quality and a stylish look that will stand out on your desk or next to your bed.

The Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station) is the newest entrant into the immensely populated world of all-in-one charging stations for your iPhone and Apple Watch.

This time, Anker has gone with a robust triangular look and feel, but does it warrant a space on your desk or bedside table? Or are you better off owning 3 separate cables?

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): Price and availability

(Image credit: John-Anthony Disotto)

The Anker 737 MagGo Charger is available to order now via Amazon (opens in new tab) and the Anker (opens in new tab) website. The 3-in-1 charger retails for $139,99/£129.99, although at the time of writing, there’s a 10% discount code on both websites to bring the 737 MagGo down to around $125/£109.99.

The price is reasonable compared to the other single cable options out there, especially when you consider Apple charges $39/£45 for a MagSafe cable without the charging brick to enable 15w fast charging. Unfortunately, Anker doesn’t offer any color options on the 737 MagGo, so you’re stuck with a gunmetal gray that, while up my street, won’t be to everyone’s taste.

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): What’s good?

The world of iPhone stands to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously can get confusing very quickly. Some don’t support the MagSafe standard, some don’t include the cables required, some charge slowly, and others feel flimsy or ugly. The Anker 737 MagGo fits into none of those categories. Instead, for the $139.99/£129.99 price tag, you get everything you need to charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, like my iPhone 14 Pro, an Apple Watch, and a pair of wirelessly charging AirPods, like the AirPods Pro 2.

The charging stand is a perfect triangle of sturdy plastic and feels like a premium charging option that warrants the price. The weight is well-balanced, and the rubber padding on the bottom of the 737 MagGo means that it’s unlikely to get knocked over when you try to grab your phone in the morning with one eye shut.

In the box, you get a 30W USB-C charger alongside the charging station, which enables MagSafe 15W fast charging. It’s not the fastest charging on the market, but it’s the fastest MagSafe can do, and charges an iPhone 14 Pro to 50% in 47 minutes, according to Anker. As you’d expect, the magnets are strong and allow for multiple viewing angles when charging your iPhone. The landscape option was perfect for watching YouTube videos before bed without waking my girlfriend.

(Image credit: John-Anthony Disotto)

Alongside the MagSafe, you get a protruding ledge with a built-in Apple Watch charger that lets your Apple Watch find its resting spot when it’s not on your wrist. There’s also a Qi wireless charger for AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and the wireless charging case version of the AirPods 2. You could probably charge anything with wireless charging in the nook of the triangle-shaped charging stand, but I had nothing small enough to fit.

On the right side of the charger, there is an LED that lights up in turquoise when the AirPods are placed on charge. It’s an excellent quality-of-life feature for those of us (ahem, me) who try to wirelessly charge our AirPods only to find that they haven’t quite lined up with the charging connectors.

All in all, the Anker 737 MagGo does exactly what it says on the tin, there are no asterisks, and you don’t need to worry about buying the right charging brick or an extra Apple Watch cable. It does it all and looks cool doing it.

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): What’s not so good?

(Image credit: John-Anthony Disotto)

The Anker 737 MagGo ticks most boxes for those looking for an all-in-one wireless charging station. But, I do have some minor issues that I think would improve the product moving forward. First of all, the Apple Watch charger should be retractable like the Anker Cube, another 3-in-1 option available. While it doesn’t make that much of a difference, I feel like the extra width could make it harder to throw the 737 MagGo in a bag.

I’d also like more colors; Anker makes some really lovely chargers in multiple colors, and it would be nice to have something less shiny and scratch-prone. I don’t mind gunmetal, but it’s got that silver tint that can look tacky and plasticky when it hits the light. Even a black option would be nicer on my desk.

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): Competition

There are quite a few iPhone and Apple Watch charging stands out there. From Anker, there’s the Anker Cube (opens in new tab), which costs a little bit more at $149.95/£149.95 and has a retractable Apple Watch charger. However, it looks more like a travel companion, so it might be the better option if you want something to tuck away in your bag, but not so much if you want the charging station to take pride of place on your bedside table. The 737 is also bigger, so a better option for iPhone 14 Pro Max users.

Then, there are options from Belkin, like the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1, one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch chargers. Although, it’s $150/£149.95 and doesn’t look quite as stylish, in my opinion.

And, of course, you could buy a MagSafe cable (opens in new tab), an Apple Watch cable, and a wireless charger alongside a power brick, but that will actually set you back closer to the $139.99/£129.99 price tag of the Anker 737 MagGo than you realize, and it’ll look ugly doing so.

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): Should you buy it?

Buy the Anker 737 MagGo Charger if…

You want an all-in-one MagSafe charging solution

You like to watch videos on your iPhone with an adjustable viewing angle

You own a compatible iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch

Don't buy the Anker 737 MagGo Charger if…

You don’t own an Apple Watch

You don’t like gunmetal gray

You want something that easily folds down for traveling

Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station): Verdict

The Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station) is the complete package for anyone that wants to charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods stylishly and conveniently. The Anker 737 MagGo Charger is a stand-out performer in a product category that comes with many asterisks, so if you’re looking for the perfect nightstand companion or a charger for your desk and don’t mind breaking the bank, then this 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station is hard to beat.